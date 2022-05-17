COLGAN 14, WOODBRIDGE 0: Brett Renfrow went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and four RBI to lead the top-seeded Sharks (20-1) in Tuesday’s Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
Matthew Westley added two RBI and John Stansbury went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI and Brandon Cassedy went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Connor Knox struck out four and allowed two hits and no walks in five innings for the win. Colgan outhit fourth-seeded Woodbridge 11-2.
FOREST PARK 4, POTOMAC 1: Harrison Ludington struck out nine and allowed four hits and one run in six innings for the win in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
John Pokorak was 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored for second-seeded Forest Park (15-6). Zinny Kemahu 2 for 3 with one RBI and Owen Frye 2 for 3 with one RBI.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 11, BATTLEFIELD 1: Griffin Burkholder recorded five RBI as the Eagles (19-1) won Tuesday’s Cedar Run District play-in game at Osbourn High School to determine the district tournament’s top seed and regional top seed.
Mason Butash struck out five in five innings and allowed one run, no walks and two hits for the win.
Carson Estridge took the loss for Battlefield (18-3). He allowed three earned runs, four hits and one walk and struck out one in 2.1 innings.
PATRIOT 16, GAINESVILLE 2: The second-seeded Pioneers scored eight runs in the bottom of the second to take control in the Cedar Run District Tournament semifinal win.
Max Ehrhardt and Kyle VanDenburg each had three RBI for Patriot (15-6). Jordan Capuano added a home run and was 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.
Jakob Foster started the game recorded the win. He pitched three innings, allowing one hit, no runs and three walks and struck out four.
OSBOURN PARK 7, OSBOURN 3: Keith Davis totaled three RBI and was the winning pitcher in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar run District Tournament semifinal.
Davis struck out four and gave up two hits, one earned run and six walks in five innings. Fourth-seeded Osbourn Park is now 10-11.
Other scores
William Monroe 2, Brentsville 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.