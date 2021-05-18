SOFTBALL
PATRIOT 6, HYLTON 3: Ella Roberson hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Pioneers (3-2) to the non-district win.
Roberson connected on the game-winning hit on the first pitch. Roberson finished the game 3 for 4. Reagan Trottman and Layla Woods each had two hits. Woods also had two RBIs.
Makiya Williams recorded the victory. She struck out five and gave up two earned runs, two walks and seven hits in seven innings.
For Hylton (3-4), Amiya Johnson was 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Trinity Mizelle was 3 for 4.
OSBOURN PARK 10, UNITY REED 0 (five innings): Alena Hillyard and Rhyannon Stanley combined for a 1-hit shutout. Hillyard went 2 innings, giving up only a hit by a pitch and striking out 3, while Stanley finished the last three innings, giving up 1 hit and two walks, while striking out 4.
Cassie Mills led the way with 2 hits and 3 RBI, Makenna Archer had 2 hits, 1 RBI, and scored 2 runs, while Emily Atorick added 2 hits and scored 2 runs.
Osbourn Park improves to 5-1 overall.
FOREST PARK 12, JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 6: The Bruins (4-3 overall) scored eight runs in the top of the fourth to pull away for the non-district victory.
Lexi Murphy went 3 for 5 with one RBI and one run scored, Anna Wolf was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Olivia Langley was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
BASEBALL
PATRIOT 13, HYLTON 3: Sean Corcoran and Kyle VanDenburg each hit a homer and finished with three RBIs apiece in the Pioneers’ non-district win.
Kevin Warunek started the game for Patriot (3-1) and earned the victory. He pitched two innings and allowed one hit, no runs and one walk and struck out four.
WOODBRIDGE 5, FOREST PARK 3: The Vikings (3-4, 3-4) scored the game’s first four runs and then held off the Bruins in the Cardinal District win.
Eric Hiett led Woodbridge with two RBIs. Anthony Simmons, Carter Newman and Luke Pietrandrea each had an RBI.
Pietrandrea was the winning pitcher. He pitched the first five innings, striking out six and allowing four hits, three runs and two walks.
Nathan Williams, Andrew Cheripka and Reilly Kopaniasz each had an RBI for Forest Park (2-4, 2-4).
COLGAN 13, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Ryan Kennedy had two RBIs for Colgan (6-0, 7-0) in the Cardinal District win.
Brett Renfrow was the winning pitcher. He struck out six and allowed one hit over the first two innings.
