BOYS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 19, OSBOURN PARK 0: For Battlefield (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 5-1 overall), Brady Bullock had one goal and one assist, Noah Elazar two goals, Ronan Cleary three goals, Austin Nevins two goals, Stefan Granados three goals, Evan Glaze two goals, Tyler Shappe one goal and three assists and Nick Roadarmel two assists.
Mason Cage, Brodie Carroll, Brayden Colliver, Matthew Cowles, Jake Davis, each had 1 goal.
Owen George, Jr Radun, Ryan Kim, each had 1 assist.
BRENTSVILLE 14, EASTERN VIEW 13: Austin Stroud led Brentsville with nine goals. Carlton Benton, Andy Nyguen and Joey Sciavolino each had one goal and Will Tomlinson had two goals.
Noble Tousha recorded 13 saves in goal for Brentsville.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 16, OSBOURN PARK 2: For Battlefield (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 6-0 overall), Grace Patane, Sophie Gonzalez and Caliegh McQuillian each had two goals. Patane had two assists.
