GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 8, HYLTON 0: Colgan defeated Hylton on the strength of four goals and 1 assist from Samantha Deguzman, 2 goals and 1 assist from Mia Arevalo-Delcid, 1 goal and an assist from Madison Watt and a goal from Olivia Becker.
Cambria Kendall, Alexis Andrews-Thompson and Mabinty Conteh recorded assists for the Sharks as they improved to 2-0 in Cardinal District play and 5-0 overall.
Goalkeepers Grace Damato and Ella Buettner combined to record a 5th straight shutout.
Colgan led 6-0 at halftime.
OTHER SCORES
Freedom 3, Gar-Field 2
BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 5, FREEDOM 0: Goals scored in the first half were by Jorge Duran and David Gonzalez. In the second, Erik Garcia scored two goals, Andy Flores scored the final goal in the last 3 minutes of the game.
Jason Sorto made a key penalty kick save, his 4th of the season.
Gar-Field is 2-1 in the Cardinal District and 4-1-1 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Hylton 3, Colgan 2
