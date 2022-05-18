BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 3, FOREST PARK 0: Gar-Field goals came from Bryan Galvan, Jefferson Lopez and Benji Velasquez Tuesday in the Cardinal District Tournament semifinals.
The top-seeded Red Wolves (12-2-2) host third-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district tournament title.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 1, WILLIAM MONROE 0: Madison Fitzpatrick scored the Tigers' lone goal off an assist from Maddie Howells in Tuesday's Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Brentsville is now 8-0 in the district and 13-0 overall.
