BATTLEFIELD 8, OSBOURN PARK 4: The Bobcats scored three runs in the top of the third and then added four in the third of Tuesday’s eventual win at Osbourn High School in the Cedar Run District play-in game to determine the district tournament’s top seed and regional top seed.
Casey Sneath went 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored and Kaleigh Hargis went 1 for 4 with two RBI. Tiffany Gaither was 3 for 4 with one RBI.
Aiko Conaway recorded the win. In seven innings, she allowed five hits, four runs and six walks and struck out two.
Battlefield (17-1) hosts fifth-seeded John Champe Wednesday in the semifinals.
Osbourn Park (14-3) hosts third-seeded Freedom-South Riding. Samantha Borrayo went 2 for 4 with three RBI for the Yellow Jackets.
COLGAN 8, FOREST PARK 6: The second-seeded and host Sharks (10-7) scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to rally from a 6-3 deficit and win Tuesday’s Cardinal District Tournament semifinal.
Keonna Nichols was the winning pitcher. She pitched 4.2 innings and allowed no earned runs, two walks and four hits.
Keyonce Ewell was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for Colgan and Ashley Hairfield recorded two RBI.
For Forest Park (6-10), Lexi Murphy and Janel Day both went 2 for 3 with 1 run scored. Ellie Baranowski went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and Shea Murphy went 2 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI.
WOODBRIDGE 15, GAR-FIELD 0: Jericho Tate and Grace Clary combined on a four-hitter and 12 strikeouts in the top-seeded Vikings’ Cardinal District Tournament semifinal win.
Tate struck out eight in three innings and Clary four in two innings. District player of the year Sarah Medellin hit a home run and finished with two RBI Clary was 2 for 3 with three RBI and Olivia Clark was 2 for 2 with two RBI.
Woodbridge improves to 11-5.
Other scores
John Champe 4, Patriot 2
