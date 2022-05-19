BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 6, PATRIOT 2: Cooper Harris went 3 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored as the second-seeded Bobcats (19-3) won Wednesday’s Cedar Run District Tournament semifinal.
Jack Robinson started the game and struck out eight over 6.1 innings for the win. He allowed no earned runs, three hits and four walks.
Battlefield plays at Freedom-South Riding Friday, 6 p.m. for the tournament title.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 10, OSBOURN PARK 0: Ryan Marohn struck out eight and allowed no hits in four innings for the win. Tyler Smith pitched the final inning, allowing one hit for the top-seeded Eagles in Wednesday’s Cedar Run District semifinal win.
Eli Edelman led Freedom (20-1) with four RBI.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 6, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Aiko Conaway recorded three RBI as the top-seeded Bobcats (18-1) won their Cedar Run District Tournament semifinal.
Allie Daniels and Sage Viar each had two hits. Bailey Lavin got the win. She struck out three and allowed two runs, five hits and two walks in seven innings.
Battlefield hosts Freedom-South Riding Friday at 6 p.m. for the tournament title.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 10, OSBOURN PARK 2: The third-seeded Eagles scored seven runs in the first three innings of Wednesday’s Cedar Run District semifinal win.
Both teams had 11 hits. Darrah Nickens took the loss for second-seeded Osbourn Park (14-4). She gave up three earned runs, seven hits and no walks in three innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.