FOREST PARK 13, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings) John and Sean Pokorak each homered for Forest Park and combined for six RBIs.
John finished the game going 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Sean was 2 for 3 with three runs scored.
Nathan Williams was 2 for 4 with three run scored. Owen Frye and Reilly Kopaniasz each had two RBIs.
Gabe Sebben and Quinten Buysse combined on a one-hitter. Sebben pitched the first three innings and allowed no hits to earn the victory. Forest Park improves to 3-4 in the Cardinal District and 4-4 overall.
POTOMAC 8, WOODBRIDGE 2: Cody Bosak allowed five hits and one run, while striking out three over 5.2 innings to earn the win.
Matt Drumgold pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out three and giving up no hits.
Kaleii Grebin had two RBIs and Dylan Sereno, Drumgold, Carlos Carvallo and Akil Barlow each had an RBI for Potomac (6-1 in Cardinal District and overall).
UNITY REED 5, OSBOURN PARK 3: The Lions (1-3, 2-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and then added one more in the bottom of the sixth to hold off the Yellow Jackets in a Cedar District win.
Dimitri Gallegos, Nash McCarthy and Selwyn Rio each had an RBI for Unity Reed. Kyle Romano was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven and allowed one walk, two runs and six hits in five innings. Zach Rhodes earned the save, pitching the final two innings and recording two strikeouts and allowing no hits.
PATRIOT 11, OSBOURN 8: Sean Corcoran went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, including a homer, in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Nick Leckert (2 for 2) and Gabe Rivera (1 for 2) each had two RBIs for Patriot.
Nathan Bishop was the winning pitcher. He tossed 3.1 innings in relief, striking out eight and giving up no hits or runs. Patriot is now 3-1 in the district and overall.
For Osbourn (0-3, 0-3), DJ Muirhead went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored and Matt Haugh went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.
BATTLEFIELD 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Carter Estridge threw three innings of relief to pick up the win.
Battlefield scored one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Estridge had an RBI in the sixth with two outs. Blake Harris was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and two walks. Cooper Harris, JP Williams and Jackson Baird each had an RBI for Battlefield (5-0 in Cedar Run District, 6-0 overall.
SKYLINE 1, BRENTSVILLE 0: Skyline scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth.
Mickey Haynes struck out 10 in five innings, while allowing two hits, one walk and no earned runs. He took the loss.
Zach Westenhofer had two of Brentsville’s three hits. The Tigers are 3-2 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and overall.
