GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: After falling behind 1-0 in the first three minutes, Battlefield took a 2-1 lead on goals from Isabella Cahill (assist from Noelle O’Hara) in the sixth minute and a goal from Bridie Sheahan (assist O’Hara) in the eighth minute.
Sheahan assisted Cahill’s second goal in the 44th minute. After John Champe scored in the 64th minute, Sheahan added Battlefield’s final goal in the 74th minute.
Battlefield is now 4-2 overall and in the Cedar Run District.
OSBOURN PARK 4, UNITY REED 0: Jasmin Jackson, Brooke Newton, Oluoma Ekoh and Sofia Villatoro each scored a goal for the Yellow Jackets (4-2 overall and in the Cedar Run District).
OTHER SCORES
Patriot 9, Osbourn 0
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 1, PATRIOT 0: Daniel Ramirez tallied the game-winning goal off an assist from Joseph Adebiyi.
Osbourn improves to 4-1 overall and in the Cedar Run District.
SKYLINE 5, BRENTSVILLE 3: Maddie Howells converted two penalty kicks for Brentsville and Madison Fitzpatrick recorded the Tigers’ other goal off an assist from Taylor McGovern.
Brentsville is now 1-1 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 3-2-1 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Unity Reed 3, Osbourn Park 0
John Champe 1, Battlefield 0 (OT)
Brentsville 5, Skyline 2
