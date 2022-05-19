GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 3, PATRIOT 2 2(OT): Logan Davis scored the game-winner in the second overtime period Wednesday as the second-seeded Bobcats won at home in the Cedar Run District semifinals.
Isabel Kelly scored both goals for Battlefield in regulation.
The Bobcats (12-3) play at top-seeded John Champe Thursday at 6 p.m. in the tournament final.
COLGAN 1, FOREST PARK 0: The top-seeded Sharks (16-1-1) won their second straight Cardinal District Tournament title on Samantha DeGuzman's 50th career Colgan goal.
BRENTSVILLE 9, SKYLINE 0: Madison Fitzpatrick (2), Maddy Howells (2), Valentina Nardone (2), Chloe Layne and Emma Thompson scored for Brentsville (9-0 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 14-0 overall).
Nardone, Morgan Kruger, Howells, Hannah Case (2) and Chloe Layne had assists.
BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, PATRIOT 1: Manzi Silbo scored the second-seeded Bobcats’ first goal off an assist from Amari Benjamin and set up the second score that turned into an own goal in the Cedar Run District semifinals.
Battlefield (13-2-2) plays Osbourn Friday at 6 p.m. for the district tournament title.
OSBOURN 3, OSBOURN PARK 0: Osbourn goals were scored by Daniel Ramirez, Noel Sotelo and Cooper Noseworthy in the Cedar Run District semifinals.
The top-seeded Eagles (13-0-4) host Battlefield Friday at 6 p.m. in the tournament final.
