PATRIOT 1, OSBOURN 0: The Pioneers (3-1 in Cedar Run District, 4-2 overall) scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI by Hannah Shankle.
Reagan Trottman was the winning pitcher. She struck out four and allowed five hits and three walks in the shutout victory.
Jemma Dimicelli gave up eight hits and one walk in six innings for Osbourn (0-2, 2-2).
WOODBRIDGE 13, POTOMAC 3 (five innings): The Vikings (5-1 in Cardinal District, 6-1 overall) closed things out Tuesday with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Lexi Beach led Woodbridge’s offense, going 2 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Hailey Johnson and Ella Lowry each had two RBIs for the Vikings.
Grace Clary struck out 11 for Woodbridge in five innings.
FOREST PARK 13, GAR-FIELD 1 (five innings): For Forest Park (4-2 in Cardinal District, 5-3 overall), Madisyn Olson had two singles, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored in the win.
Janel Day added a triple with two walks and an RBI. Olivia Langley went 3 for 4 at the plate.
Grace Miller and Jenna Langley combined on the mound to only allow 3 hits and 1 walk.
OSBOURN PARK 13, UNITY REED 1 (five innings): The Yellow Jackets (5-0 in Cedar Run District, 6-1 overall) took control in the top of the second when they scored nine runs.
Amari Frederick led Osbourn Park with three RBIs. Cassie Mills had two RBIs.
Rhyannon Stanley got the win. She struck out five in three innings.
BATTLEFIELD 5, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Madison Johnson went 4 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI to pace the Bobcats (2-3 in Cedar Run District, 2-4 overall).
Lilly Compton struck out seven and allowed five hits and one walk in seven innings for the win.
BRENTSVILLE 12, SKYLINE 2 (five innings): Tea Cornett hit a grand slam and was the winning pitcher for the Tigers (4-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District and overall).
Natalie Quinlan also homered for the Tigers.
Cornett struck out three and allowed six hits and two runs in five innings.
