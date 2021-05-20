SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 9, OSBOURN 4: Batting lead-off, Sage Viar went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, including a homer, in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win Wednesday.
Allie Daniels was 4 for 5 with one run scored and one RBI, Siann Meadows was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI and Kaleigh Hargis was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
Lilly Compton earned the win. She gave up five hits, two earned runs and three walks and struck out two in seven innings.
Battlefield is 3-3 in the district and 3-4 overall.
BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 12, OSBOURN 1: Blagen Pado, Jackson Baird and Adam Kuzmicki each had two RBIs in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win Wednesday.
Pado finished with three hits, Kuzmicki two and Baird one.
Joe Christopher, Kuzmicki and Jack Robinson combined on a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts.
Christopher started the game and threw four innings. He struck out four and allowed the three hits and no runs.
Battlefield is now 6-0 in the district and 7-0 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 1, JOHN CHAMPE 0: The game-winning goal was scored by Erith Garcia. Jonathan Flores was in goal and the defense of Diego Lucero, Angel Rivas, Cristian Lopez, and Luis Garcia all had very strong performances.
Osbourn improves to 5-1 in the Cedar Run District and overall.
POTOMAC 3, FOREST PARK 2 (OT): Forest Park goals were scored by Drew Messick and Madison Cofer. Jan Maldonado recorded the assist.
Forest Park falls to 1-2 in the Cardinal District and 3-2 overall. Potomac is 2-1 and 5-1.
OTHER SCORES
Forest Park 6, Potomac 1 (girls)
Woodbridge 2, Gar-Field 1 (girls)
Battlefield 3, Unity Reed 2 2(OT) (boys)
Woodbridge 2, Gar-Field 1 (boys)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.