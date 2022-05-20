BRENTSVILLE 4, SKYLINE 3: The Tigers battled back from a 3-1 deficit by scoring two runs in the top of the fifth and one in the sixth to win its first district regular-season title since 2016.

Brentsville (7-1 in the Class 3 Northwestern District, 13-4 overall) also is the No. 1 seed in the Region B Tournament.

Natalie Quinlan’s two-run homer in the fifth tied the game up. She finished the game 3 for 4. Sammy Littleford-Qreitem added two hits.

Tea Cornett was the winning pitcher. She struck out five and allowed seven hits, one earned run and two walks in seven innings.

WOODBRIDGE 5, COLGAN 1: Sarah Medellin and Kylie Barbier both hit homers and combined for four total RBI Thursday as the top-seeded Vikings (12-5) won the Cardinal District Tournament title.

Barbier finished the game 2 for 3. Ryleigh Moore also had two hits and the other RBI.

Grace Clary and Jericho Tate combined to strike out 12 over seven innings allow only three hits. Clary struck out nine in five innings.

Both teams advance to the Class 6 Region B Tournament, which begins Wednesday. Woodbridge hosts John Champe and Colgan hosts Osbourn Park.