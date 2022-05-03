BASEBALL
OSBOURN PARK 4, UNITY REED 3: Bobby Shearin’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning scored two runs to lift the Yellow Jackets to the Cedar Run District win.
Osbourn Park (4-6, 7-8) led 3-0 after the first five innings before Unity Reed took a 4-3 lead with three runs in the top of the seventh. Unity Reed outhit the Yellow Jackets 8-4.
Cole Garrison was 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored for Osbourn Park. Eli Laughman started the game for OP, striking out nine and giving up one earned run, five hits and no walks in six innings. Victor Nardone was the winning pitcher. He tossed the final inning, allowing three earned runs, three hits and one walk and striking out two.
Carlos Planos was 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Lions (0-8, 2-11-1). Ernie Gonzalez struck out nine in five innings for Unity Reed.
FOREST PARK 17, GAR-FIELD 0: Visiting Forest Park took control with a 10-run fourth inning in Monday’s Cardinal District win.
Harrison Ludington was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBI, Owen Frye 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored, Zinny Kemahu 1 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBI and John Pokorak was 1 for 1 with one RBI and three runs scored, including a home run.
Pokorak was also the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed no walks and three hits in two innings. Forest Park is 6-1 in the district and 12-5 overall.
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 3, PATRIOT 2: Raegan Cullen’s walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh scored the game-winning run in the Tigers’ non-district home win Monday.
Cullen finished the game 2 for 3.
Tea Cornett was the winning pitcher. She struck out two and allowed nine hits, two walks and one earned run in seven innings.
The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the fifth before Brentsville (9-4) went up 2-1 in the sixth. Patriot had nine hits to Brentsville’s five.
Layla French was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Patriot (6-8) and Ally Logan 2 for 3 with one run scored.
OSBOURN PARK 11, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 6: The host Yellow Jackets broke a 5-5 tie in the fifth inning to score six runs in Monday’s Cedar Run District win.
Osbourn Park (7-1, 10-2) outhit Freedom-South Riding 14-12. Darrah Nickens, Cassie Mills, Shelby Presgrave, Samantha Borrayo, Cordia Hirschy and Sade Brooks-Robinson each had two hits for the Yellow Jackets.
Alena Hillyard struck out three and allowed one walk, five earned runs and 10 hits in six innings for the win.
ALEXANDRIA CITY 5, FOREST PARK 4: Lexi Murphy struck out eight batters over five innings for Forest Park (3-8).
Jenna Langley struck out one over 2 innings. Kiersten Miller went 2 for 3. Madisyn Olsen and Shea Murphy both had one RBI.
