BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 3, WOODBRIDGE 2: Jefferson Lopez, Benji Velasquez and Jonathan Cobbs all scored goals for the Red Wolves (6-2-2 in Cardinal District, 8-2-2 overall).
Xavi Oritz assisted on Cobbs’ goal.
Other scores
Hylton 2, Potomac 2
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODBRIDGE 1, GAR-FIELD 0: Aryanna Oliver scored the Vikings' lone goal unassisted. Woodbridge is now 7-2 in the Cardinal District and 7-4 overall.
Scores
Forest Park 10, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Hylton 8, Potomac 0
LACROSSE
Boys scores
Battlefield 17, Osbourn 2
Girls scores
Battlefield 19, Osbourn 2
John Champe 9, Patriot 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.