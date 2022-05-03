soccer generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BOYS SOCCER

GAR-FIELD 3, WOODBRIDGE 2: Jefferson Lopez, Benji Velasquez and Jonathan Cobbs all scored goals for the Red Wolves (6-2-2 in Cardinal District, 8-2-2 overall). 

Xavi Oritz assisted on Cobbs’ goal.

Other scores

Hylton 2, Potomac 2

GIRLS SOCCER

WOODBRIDGE 1, GAR-FIELD 0: Aryanna Oliver scored the Vikings' lone goal unassisted. Woodbridge is now 7-2 in the Cardinal District and 7-4 overall. 

Scores

Forest Park 10, Freedom-Woodbridge 0

Hylton 8, Potomac 0

LACROSSE

Boys scores

Battlefield 17, Osbourn 2

Girls scores

Battlefield 19, Osbourn 2

John Champe 9, Patriot 8

