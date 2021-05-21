BASEBALL
FOREST PARK 7, POTOMAC 5: The Bruins scored two runs in the top of the first and five more in the third and then held off the Panthers’ late push in Thursday’s Cardinal District win.
Reilly Kopaniasz led Forest Park (4-4, 5-4) with two RBIs. Nathan Williams, John Pokorak, Owen Frye, Andrew Cheripka and Corey Westphal each had an RBI.
Williams earned the win. He pitched the first 6.1 innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and one walk and striking out four.
Cheripka recorded the save.
Tyler Blake took the loss for Potomac (6-2, 6-2). He allowed five hits, three earned runs and three walks and struck out two in 2.1 innings.
COLGAN 5, HYLTON 0: Ryan Kennedy and Connor Knox combined on a one-hit shutout and 16 total strikeouts in the Sharks’ Cardinal District win.
Kennedy pitched the first four innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine.
CJ Faulkenberry went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a homer for Colgan (7-0 in district, 8-0 overall).
WILLIAM MONROE 8, BRENTSVILLE 5: Jackson McCormack and Beau Lang each had two RBIs for Brentsville (3-3, 3-3).
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 14, HYLTON 1 (five innings): Morgan Thornton struck out 10 and allowed three hits, three walks and one run in five innings for the win.
She also was 3 for 4 with one run scored and three RBIs. Halee Hawkins was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Izzy Adame was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and a home run.
Colgan improves to 5-1 in the Cardinal District and 7-1 overall.
FOREST PARK 15, POTOMAC 0 (six innings): Jenna Langley and Grace Miller combined on a two-hitter and 12 strikeouts in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win.
Langley pitched the first four innings and allowed two hits and two walks and struck out eight.
Miller was 4 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Madisyn Olson added two RBIs.
Forest Park is now 4-2 in the district and 6-3 overall.
