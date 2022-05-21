SOFTBALL

BATTLEFIELD 5, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 3: Kaleigh Hargis led Battlefield's offense with three hits in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District Tournament final win Friday.

Sage Viar, Trinity Gaither and Rowan Coale each had two hits. Gaither, Coale and Allie Daniels had an RBI each.

Bailey Lavin pitched a complete game. She allowed 10 hits, two walks and two earned runs in seven innings and struck out three.

Battlefield improves to 19-1.

BASEBALL

COLGAN 12, FOREST PARK 1: Caden Colangelo went 3 for 3 with one run scored, five RBI and a homer as the top-seeded Sharks (21-1) won the Cardinal District Tournament title Friday.

Jae’dan Carter also homered and finished with two RBI. Brandon Cassedy was 3 for 4 with three run scored and Matthew Westley, John Stansbury and Carter Newman each had two RBI. Carter also had two doubles.

Ryan Kennedy recorded the win. He struck out four and allowed no earned runs, three hits and one walk in five innings.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 8, BATTLEFIELD 1: The top-seeded Eagles (21-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the second, three in the third and three more in the sixth to win the Cedar Run District Tournament title.

Each team had eight hits.

Kyle Zambrana started for second-seeded Battlefield (19-4) and took the loss. He allowed five runs, four hits and three walks and struck out two in 2.1 innings.

Luke Proehl started the game for Freedom. He gave up one run, four hits, no walks and struck out three in 2.2 innings.

BRENTSVILLE 18, MANASSAS PARK 0: Coleson Russell, Johnny Daly, Reid Sanders and Austin Harris each had two RBI in the Tigers’ regular-season finale.

Four Brentsville pitchers combined on a three-hitter and eight strikeouts in five innings. Brentsville is 6-4 in the Class 3 Northwestern District and 13-6 overall.

BOYS SOCCER

OSBOURN 7, BATTLEFIELD 3: Brandon Loarte scored three goals and Erith Garcia, Daniel Ramirez, Cooper Noseworthy and Noel Sotelo one each as the top-seeded Eagles (14-0-4) claimed the Cedar Run District Tournament title.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRENTSVILLE 11, MANASSAS PARK 0: Valentina Nardone (two), Grace Walker, Morgan Kruger, Madison Fitzpatrick, Chloe Layne (two), Nicole Goodwin (two), Riley French and Madilyn Rolader scored goals for Brentsville (10-0, 15-0) in the Class 3 Northwestern District win.

Fitzpatrick, Nardone (two), Kruger (two), French and Emma Cornwell recorded assists.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 20, FOREST PARK 2: Kendra Harris recorded five goals, Lucy Shafer three, Grace Patane four assists, Erin Sweeney two goals and two assists and Natalie Moul two goals and one assist as the host Bobcats (14-2) won their Class 6 Region B quarterfinal.