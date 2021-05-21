BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 5, WOODBRIDGE 0: Michael Eberle and Sam Kugbegah each scored two goals and Jan Maldonado had one.
Eberle added two assists and Maldonado, Josh Talcott and Maximus Ankrah each had one.
Forest Park is 2-2 in the Cardinal District and 4-2 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Colgan 0, Gar-Field 0
Potomac 4, Freedom 3
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 7, GAR-FIELD 0: Anna Simmons and Samantha Deguzman contributed two goals each. Alyssa Deguzman, Cassandra Villafan, and Mabinty Conteh also scored for the Sharks, who improved to 3-0 in Cardinal District play and 6-0 overall.
Goalkeepers Grace Damato and Ella Buettner combined to record Colgan's 6th straight shutout.
OTHER SCORES
Potomac 4, Freedom 3
Forest Park 4, Woodbridge 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.