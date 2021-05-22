OSBOURN 3, UNITY REED 1: DJ Muirhead struck out 14 in a complete-game effort over seven innings Friday as the Eagles won their first game of the season. Muirhead allowed no earned runs, three hits and four walks.
Matt Haugh went 1 for 3 and had the go-ahead RBI single. Alex Brown was 1 for 3 with the game-tying RBI double. Brayden Weeks was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
Osbourn is now 1-4 overall and in the Cedar Run District.
WOODBRIDGE 11, BRENTSVILLE 1: Eric Hiett hit two homers and finished with six RBIs in the Vikings’ non-district win Friday.
Christopher Hund added two RBIs.
Ethan Goodbody was the winning pitcher. He struck out six and allowed no runs, one walk and three hits in four innings. Woodbridge is 4-5.
PATRIOT 11, JOHN CHAMPE 3: Mason Balsis went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, including a homer, and one run scored in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Max Ehrhardt also hit a homer and finished the game going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two run scored. Bryce Demory was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
Jakob Foster started the game for Patriot (4-1 in Cedar Run District, 4-1 overall) and earned the win. He struck out four and gave up one earned run, three hits and two walks in 4.2 innings.
BATTEFIELD 5, OSBOURN PARK 2: The host Bobcats (7-0 in district, 8-0 overall) scored all their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of Friday’s Cedar Run District win.
Jack Robinson was the winning pitcher in relief. He pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs, one hit and three walks and striking out four. Jackson Baird started the game and struck out 10 in five innings.
Baird, Blake Harris and Joe Christopher each had an RBI.
