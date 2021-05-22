BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 2, UNITY REED 1: Joseph Adebiyi and Mario Cruz scored the Eagles’ goals and Erith Garcia and Daniel Ramirez had assists.
Osbourn improves to 6-1 in the Cedar Run District and overall.
OTHER SCORES
Patriot 2, John Champe 0
Battlefield 4, Osbourn Park 3
William Monroe 2, Brentsville 0
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 4, OSBOURN PARK 0: Isabella Cahall, Kaeli Luoung, Isabel Kelly and Logan Davis scored goals for the Bobcats (6-2 in Cedar Run District and overall).
Morgan Shively recorded the shutout in goal. The score was 2-0 at halftime.
OTHER SCORES
Unity Reed 2, Osbourn 1 (OT)
Patriot 0, John Champe 0
