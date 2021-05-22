soccer generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BOYS SOCCER

OSBOURN 2, UNITY REED 1: Joseph Adebiyi and Mario Cruz scored the Eagles’ goals and Erith Garcia and Daniel Ramirez had assists.

Osbourn improves to 6-1 in the Cedar Run District and overall.

OTHER SCORES

Patriot 2, John Champe 0

Battlefield 4, Osbourn Park 3

William Monroe 2, Brentsville 0

GIRLS SOCCER

BATTLEFIELD 4, OSBOURN PARK 0: Isabella Cahall, Kaeli Luoung, Isabel Kelly and Logan Davis scored goals for the Bobcats (6-2 in Cedar Run District and overall).

Morgan Shively recorded the shutout in goal. The score was 2-0 at halftime.

OTHER SCORES

Unity Reed 2, Osbourn 1 (OT)

Patriot 0, John Champe 0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.