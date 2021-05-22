OSBOURN PARK 13, BATTLEFIELD 5: Alena Hillyard earned the win, going 7 innings, giving up 5 runs, 8 hits and 3 walks while recording 15 strikeouts Friday.
Charlotte Rudacille started the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with a 2-run homer in the first inning. Jessika Seader led the team with 4 hits, scoring 1 run and adding 1 RBI. Cassie Mills and Makenna Archer each contributed three hits and scored 3 runs for Osbourn Park (6-0 in Cedar Run District, 7-1 overall).
WOODBRIDGE 17, FOREST PARK 12: Sarah Medellin hit a homer and finished with five RBIs overall in the Vikings’ Cardinal District win Friday.
Ryleigh Moore was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lexi Beach, Hailey Johnson and Jada Holt each had two hits.
Woodbridge (6-1, 7-1) scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
For Forest Park (5-3, 6-4), Kassidy Garvey hit two homers and totaled six RBIs after going 4 for 4 from the plate. Olivia Langley and Jenna Langley also hit homers.
Janel Day had three RBIs.
OSBOURN 15, UNITY REED O (five innings): Alex Phillips went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored for Osbourn (1-3 in Cedar Run District, 3-3 overall). Desiree Brock went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Mackenzie Sherman was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Jenna Dimicelli was the winning pitcher. She struck out four in three innings and allowed no walks and three hits.
BRENTSVILLE 9, WILLIAM MONROE 8: Rachel Edwards went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored as the Tigers (5-2, 5-2) held off a late rally by William Monroe to win the Class 3 Northwestern District game.
William Monroe scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
