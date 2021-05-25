FOREST PARK 1, WOODBRIDGE 1: Andrew Cheripka threw a three-hit complete game and struck out 14 in seven innings in the Bruins’ Cardinal District win Monday.
Sean Pokorak scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth off an RBI by Owen Frye. Forest Park improves to 5-4 in the district and 6-4 overall.
Christopher Hund also pitched a complete-game for Woodbridge (2-6, 4-6). He struck out five and allowed three hits, one walk and one run.
COLGAN 23, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Brandon Cassedy and Frank Buscemi combined to throw a no-hitter and 13 total strikeouts in the Sharks’ Cardinal District win.
Cassedy started the game and struck out eight in three innings.
Colgan (8-0 in district, 9-0 overall) led 11-0 after the first inning.
Caden Colangelo went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and four RBIs, Jaeden Carter (1 for 5, two runs scored) and Ben Payne (1 for 4, three runs scored) each had three RBIs. Connor Knox (4 for 5 with one run scored) and CJ Faulkenberry (three runs scored) each had two RBIs.
BATTLEFIELD 18, HYLTON 0 (five innings): Carson Estridge and Adam Kuzmicki combined on a three-hitter and seven strikeouts in the Bobcats’ non-district win.
Estridge pitched the first three innings, striking out five and allowing three hits.
Joey Swekosky led Battlefield from the plate, going 2 for 5 with three runs scored and five RBIs. Kehler Hamilton added three RBIs and was 2 for 2 with three runs scored.
Luis Hernandez and Kuzmicki each had two RBIs. Battlefield is 9-0.
PATRIOT 8, POTOMAC 5: The host Pioneers (5-1) scored three runs in the first inning and in the second and then added two runs in the sixth.
Caleb Ramsey hit a homer and finished with three RBIs. Brian Wilson, Kyle VanDenburg, Bryce Demory and Mason Balsis each had an RBI.
Kevin Warunek was the starting pitcher. He tossed the first three innings, striking out one and allowing no earned runs, three hits and no walks.
OSBOURN 14, PARK VIEW 3 (five innings): Alex Brown went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, DJ Muirhead 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Tyler Husband 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Matthew Hollar started the game and was the winning pitcher. He allowed one hit, no earned runs and three walks and struck out four in three innings.
Osbourn is now 2-4 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.