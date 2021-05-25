GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 8, POTOMAC 0: Samantha Deguzman (3), Alyssa Deguzman (2), Mabinty Conteh, Mia Arevalo-Delcid and Delaney Short scored goals for Colgan (4-0 in Cardinal District, 7-0 overall).
Goalkeepers Grace Damato and Ella Buettner combined to record Colgan's 7th straight shutout.
WOODBRIDGE 2, HYLTON 1: Saige Berta had a goal and an assist for Woodbridge.
Isabella Millner tallied Woodbridge’s other goal. Liliana Payne also had an assist.
Woodbridge is 3-2 in the Cardinal District and 4-3 overall.
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 10, FREEDOM 0: Michael Eberle recorded a hat trick and added one assist for the Bruins (3-2 in the Cardinal District, 5-2 overall).
Jan Maldonado, Matthew Morris, Josh Talcott, Brandon Ringold, Miguel Valenzuela, Maximus Ankrah and Jim Hinojosa also scored for Forest Park.
Assists were by Josh Talcott (two), Maldonado, Sam Kugbegah, Matthew Woldemichael, Josiah Gifaldi, Kyle Rodriguez and Josh Farber.
Christian Rodriguez kept the clean sheet in goal with 7 saves.
OTHER SCORES
Colgan 2, Potomac 0
