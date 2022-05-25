BATTLEFIELD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4: Cooper Harris’ single to center field scored Jayden Terry from third for the game-winning run Wednesday in the bottom of the eighth in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
The host Bobcats (20-4) rallied from a 3-0 deficit by tying the game in the bottom of the fifth with three runs.
Each team scored a run in the sixth before the game went into extra innings.
Ethan Owen recorded the win in relief for Battlefield. He pitched the final two innings, striking out four and allowing two hits. Jack Robinson started the game and struck out nine in six innings.
Besides Harris, Carson Cho, J.P. Williams and Joey Swekosky also each had an RBI.
COLGAN 11, OSBOURN PARK 1 (six innings): Ryan Kennedy struck out eight over 4.1 innings and posted three RBI as top-seeded Colgan (22-1) won its Class 6 Region B quarterfinal Wednesday.
Brett Renfrow was 2 for 4 with one run scored and two RBI, including a homer Carter Newman was 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored as the Sharks outhit the Yellow Jackets 11-2.
Kennedy was the winning pitcher.
BRENTSVILLE 7, CULPEPER 0: Brayden Hutchison and Coleson Russell combined on a one-hitter over seven innings in the third-seeded Tigers’ Class 3 Region B quarterfinal win.
Hutchison pitched the first 6.2 innings, allowing the lone hit, while striking out 10. Hutchison also went 2 for 3 with three RBI, one run scored and a home run.
Brentsville is now 14-6.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 10, POTOMAC 0: Luke Proehl and Dylan Greentree combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Eagles’ Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win. Proehl was the winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing one walk in four innings.
Mason Butash was 3 for 3 with four RBI, three runs scored and a home run for Freedom (22-1).
