BASEBALL
PATRIOT 5, UNITY REED 3: The Pioneers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 3-3 tie and win Tuesday’s Cedar Run District game.
Bryce Demory, Ryan Fyvie, Nick Leckert and Kyle VanDenburg recorded RBIs for the Pioneers. Jordan Capuano was the winning pitcher. He tossed the first four innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs, three hits and three walks.
GEORGE MASON 10, BRENTSVILLE 6: The visiting Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the seventh for the Class 3 Northwestern District win.
Jackson McCormack had two RBIs for Brentsville.
SOFTBALL
BRENTSVILLE 16, GEORGE MASON 5: Rachel Edwards and Kirstyn Baker each had three RBIs and Tea Cornett and Emilee Will each had two RBIs.
Will homered.
Baker recorded the win. She pitched five innings, striking out eight and allowing seven hits, two walks and three earned runs.
JOHN CHAMPE 7, OSBOURN PARK 6 (10 innings): The Knights scored the game-winning run in the top of the 10th to hand the Yellow Jackets their first Cedar Run District loss of the season.
Amari Frederick had two RBIs for Osbourn Park.
Alena Hillyard pitched all 10 innings for Osbourn Park. She struck out 14 and gave up two earned runs, four walks and five hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 1, GEORGE MASON 0: Lola Glessener scored the Tigers' goal off an assist by Katie Frizzle.
OTHER SCORES
Patriot 7, Unity Reed 0 (girls)
John Champe 1, Osbourn Park 0 (girls)
John Champe 5, Osbourn Park 2 (boys)
Unity Reed 2, Patriot 1 (boys)
George Mason 2, Brentsville 0 (boys)
LACROSSE
BOYS
Hylton 15, Gar-Field 0
Woodbridge 19, Freedom 1
Colgan 6, Forest Park 5
GIRLS
Colgan 18, Forest Park 2
Hylton 14, Gar-Field 4
