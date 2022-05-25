OSBOURN PARK 15, COLGAN 4: Samantha Borrayo, Amari Frederick and Darrah Nickens hit three home runs in Wednesday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Frederick led Osbourn Park (15-4) with five RBI and was 3 for 4 with two runs scored. Borrayo added three RBI.
Alena Hillyard pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs, five walks and two hits and struck out one. Nickens pitched the final three innings, striking out two and giving up one hit.
BATTLEFIELD 11, FOREST PARK 1: Trinity Gaither led the Bobcats’ offense in Wednesday’s Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win. She went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBI, including a home run.
Aiko Conaway struck out six in five innings and allowed no earned runs, six hits and no walks as Battlefield improves to 20-1.
WOODBRIDGE 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Sarah Medellin hit a three-run homer to pace the top-seeded Vikings’ offense in their Class 6 Region B quarterfinal win.
Jericho Tate struck out 11 and allowed five hits, three walks and two runs in seven innings for the victory. Woodbridge is now 13-5.
BRENTSVILLE 12, CULPEPER 4: Raegan Cullen went 4 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI as the top-seeded Tigers (14-4) won their Class 3 Region B quarterfinal.
Sierra Tannheiser was 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI and Taylor Saunders, Natalie Quinlan, McKenna Meares and McKenzie Kolesar each had two hits for Brentsville. Kolesar also had two RBI.
Tea Cornett struck out five and allowed three walks, four runs and nine hits in the seven-inning, complete game victory.
