BOYS

OSBOURN PARK 2, GAR-FIELD 1 2(OT): Grant Harman scored the game-winning goal Thursday as the Yellow Jackets upset the top-seeded Red Wolves (13-3-2) in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.

Osbourn Park, the Cedar Run District’s fourth regional seed, also got a goal and assist from Patrick Dunbar. Ashby Barbee added an assist.

Defensively for Osbourn Park (10-6-3), Kevin Sandoval had a strong showing on defense and Gabe Golanoski recorded a number of key saves.

The Yellow Jackets are at Colonial Forge Wednesday (June 1) for a 6 p.m. semifinal with a state tournament berth on the line. Osbourn Park last reached states in 2008.

Colonial Forge defeated Battlefield 6-1 Thursday.

PATRIOT 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 2 (OT): Senior midfielder Kyan Laureano scored the game-winning goal for Patriot.

AJ Schuetz and Rodney Williams tallied the first goals as the Pioneers (11-7-1) advanced to the Class 6 Region B semifinals following Thursday's quarterfinal win on the road.

Patriot is at top-seeded and Cedar Run District rival Osbourn (15-0-4) Wednesday (June 1) for a 6 p.m. semifinal. The winner advances to the state tournament as well as the region championship.

Freedom's Angel Chavez and Diego Diaz scored back-to-back goals to tie the game. The Eagles finish the season at 9-6.

GIRLS

PATRIOT 2, FOREST PARK 1: Natalie Zeger and Carly Gillette scored goals for Patriot (11-4-3) in its Class 6 Region B quarterfinals Thursday.

BRENTSVILLE 11, CAROLINE 0: Maddy Howells (two), Hannah Case, Peyton McGovern, Valentina Nardone, Madison Fitzpatrick, Riley French, Taylor McGovern, Chloe Payne, Sydney Earman and Nicole Goodwin scored goals in Thursday’s Class 3 Region B quarterfinals.

Peyton McGovern, Fitzpatrick (three), Howells, French (four), Nardone, Earman and Morgan Kruger had assists.

The top-seeded Tigers (16-0) advance to Wednesday’s region semifinals where they will host the James Monroe-Maggie Walker winner.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1, COLGAN 0: The Eagles ended the top-seeded Sharks' season in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.

Freedom-South Riding, the Cedar Run District's fourth regional seed, is at Battlefield Wednesday (June 1) for a 6 p.m. region semifinal. Colgan finishes the season 16-2-1.

Other scores

John Champe 5, Woodbridge 0