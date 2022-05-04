OSBOURN PARK 2, JOHN CHAMPE 1: The host Yellow Jackets (5-6, 8-8) scored both their runs in the bottom of the sixth in Tuesday’s Cedar Run District win.
John Champe took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Chase Allen was the winning pitcher in relief. He pitched the final 5.2 innings, striking out five and allowing three hits and one walk.
Toby Rhodes and Eli Laughman each had an RBI.
PATRIOT 8, OSBOURN 0: Jakob Foster, Nathan Bishop, Mason Wells and Aaron Kanefsky struck out a combined 12 batters and allowed seven hits in the Cedar Run District win.
Foster was the winning pitcher for Patriot (7-3, 11-5). He tossed the first three innings, striking out six.
Mason Balsis was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored and Hayden Goff added two RBI.
For Osbourn (3-6, 5-10), Tyler Husband went 3 for 4. Ryan Donahue took the loss. He allowed one earned run, three hits and three walks and struck out one in 3.2 innings.
BATTLEFIELD 7, GAINESVILLE 0: Ethan Owen, Andrew Hitt and Jack Robinson combined to record 10 strikeouts in a two-hit shutout for the Bobcats (9-1 in Cedar Run District, 14-2 overall).
Owen started the game and earned the win, striking out eight and allowing one hit and one walk.
Grayson Snead was 3 for 3 with one run scored and J.P. Williams was 2 for 3 with two RBI and one run scored.
BRENTSVILLE 13, MANASSAS PARK 1: Coleson Russell, Charlie Monfort and Reid Sanders each had two RBI for Brentsville (3-2 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 9-4 overall).
Russell was the winning pitcher. He tossed the first three innings of the five-inning game, striking out six and allowing two hits, one run and one walk.
WOODBRIDGE 15, HYLTON 1: Julius Bagnerise was 1 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBI, Kory Barbier 1 for 2 with two RBI and James Yoho 1 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI for Woodbridge (3-4 in Cardinal District, 5-10 overall).
Luke Pietrandrea was the winning pitcher in the five-inning game. He tossed the first three innings, striking out five and allowing no runs and one hit.
POTOMAC 6, GAR-FIELD 4: Chris Wilk had two RBI to lead Potomac (5-3 in Cardinal District, 8-0 overall).
Other scores
Freedom-South Riding 14, Unity Reed 0
