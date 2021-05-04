BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 6, BATTLEFIELD 5 (OT): In a non-district game Monday, Aiden Fairchild recorded two goals and an assist, Owen Castleman a goal and three assists, Tyler Schmelzer had two goals, Bryan Muholland one goal and Peyton Rahn one assist for Patriot (3-0).
Fairchild added 10 ground balls, Sam Fernandez four, Mulholland three and Rahn two.
Tristan Lenard was in goal for Patriot and recorded six saves. Drew Fernandez won 7 of 11 face offs and Brody McClure 3 of 4.
BOYS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 8, BRENTSVILLE 0: Michael Eberle, Drew Messick and Josiah Gifaldi each scored two goals and Jan Maldonado and Sam Kugbegah each scored one for the Bruins (2-0) in a non-district win Monday.
Eberle and Maldonado each added two assists apiece. Kugbegah, Matthew Woldemichael and Josh Talcott each had one assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODBRIDGE 1, HYLTON 0: Alijah Irizzary scored the game's lone goal off an assist from Izzy Millner.
FOREST PARK 3, BRENTSVILLE 1: The Bruins (2-1) handed the Tigers (2-1) their first loss of the season.
Peyton McGovern tallied Brentsville’s lone goal off an assist from her sister Taylor. Brentsville goalie Mia Brown made five saves.
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 11, PATRIOT 0 (five innings): Morgan Thornton pitched a two-hitter, while striking out nine for Colgan (2-1).
Catherine Hopkins went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, Keyonce Ewell 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored and Izzy Adame 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Molly George scored three times.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 15, PATRIOT 11: For Battlefield (3-0), Sophie Gonzalez had 4 goals and 5 ground balls, Erin Sweeney 3 goals and 5 caused turnovers, Grace Patane 3 goals, goalie Gracie Lint had 6 saves and Brooke Frishman 7 ground balls and 2 goals.
OTHER SCORES
Unity Reed 14, Potomac 12 (girls)
