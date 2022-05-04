BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 4, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Patrick Dunbar and David Rainy each scored unassisted goals for Osbourn Park (5-3-3 in Cedar Run District, 7-3-3 overall) by forcing defensive turnovers.
The other two goals were scored by Daniel Flores and Adhbuth Sista and were assisted by Jason Carcamo and Bruno Torrez.
BATTLEFIELD 9, GAINESVILLE 1: Battlefield goals were scored by Manzi Siibo, Carter Cramp (2), Danis Jacevic (2), Mathew Carlin (2), Jimmy Sejas and Yazan Yaghmmour.
Providing assists for the goals were Amari Benjamin (3), Adam Sadiq (2), Siibo (2)
Battlefield record goes to 10-1-2 overall and 8-1-2 in the Cedar Run District.
Elijah Byrd scored Gainesville’s lone goal.
Other results
Freedom-South Riding 5, Unity Reed 2
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 11, GAINESVILLE 0: Battlefield goals were scored by Isabel Kelly (2), Lilly Lovell (2), Cammi Beckmeyer, Reese Burch, Logan Davis, Isabel Kemp, Ashley Loundermon, Kaeli Luong and Noelle O’Hara.
Battlefield is now 7-2 in the Cedar Run District and 8-3 overall.
Lyndsie Clough and Morgan Shively split time in goal for the shutout.
PATRIOT 4, OSBOURN 0: The Pioneers (6-0-3 in Cedar Run District, 8-1-3 overall) scored all their goals in the second half.
For Osbourn (1-9, 4-9), Nina Nicoletti made a number of big saves in goal.
BRENTSVILLE 11, MANASSAS PARK 0: Maddy Howells (three), Madison Fitzpatrick (two), Riley French, Hannah Case, Savannah Vonderhaar, Grace Walker, Peyton McGovern and Kelsey Kruger scored for the Tigers (5-0 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 10-0 overall).
Fitzpatrick, Vonderhaar, Morgan Kruger, McGovern, Case (three) and French (two) had assists.
Other results
John Champe defeated Osbourn Park
