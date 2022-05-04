OSBOURN PARK 6, JOHN CHAMPE 5: The host Yellow Jackets scored the game-winning run off a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth inning of Tuesday’s Cedar Run District win.
Osbourn Park (8-1, 11-2) tied the game at 5-all in the bottom of the eighth after John Champe led by one.
Darrah Nickens hit a homer and finished 4 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBI for the Yellow Jackets.
Samantha Borrayo was the winning pitcher. She pitched the final four innings, striking out seven and giving up one run, three hits and one walk.
BATTLEFIELD 15, GAINESVILLE 1: Trinity Gaither went 3 for 3 with three runs scored, five RBI and a homer in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Bailey Lavin earned the win in the five-inning game. She struck out one and allowed five hits, one run and one walk in four innings. Battlefield is 12-1 overall and 8-1 in the district.
PATRIOT 12, OSBOURN 3: Makiya Williams was 4 for 5 with two run scored, Ella Roberson 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored and Layla French 1 for 4 with two RBI to lead Patriot (4-5 in Cedar Run District, 7-8 overall).
Reagan Trottman struck out one and gave up one walk, three hits and one earned run in seven innings for the win.
GAR-FIELD 3, POTOMAC 1: McKenzie Dewhurst had two RBI and Natalie Figaro one in the Red Wolves’ Cardinal District win.
Amaya McPherson allowed one run, three hits, one walk and struck out two in seven innings. Gar-Field improves to 3-3 in the Cardinal District and 6-7 overall.
WOODBRIDGE 18, HYLTON 2: Grace Clary was 1 for 2 with three RBI, Olivia Clark 2 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored, Kylie Barbier was 1 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBI, Sarah Medellin 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI and Reina Washington 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBI.
Clary struck out 11 in five innings, while allowing three hits, two walks and one run.
Woodbridge is 7-0 in the Cardinal District and 8-3 overall.
FOREST PARK 12, COLGAN 1: Janel Day homered to bring in the final two runs for Forest Park (4-3 in Cardinal District, 4-8 overall).
Jenna Langley pitched a 2-hitter game with 6 strikeouts over 5 innings. Lexi Murphy went 3 for 4. Jenna Langley and Day both went 2 for 4. Keirsten Miller & Olivia Langley went 2 for 3. Day & Addy Aragon both had 3 RBI.
