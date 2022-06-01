SOFTBALL

BRENTSVILLE 17, GOOCHLAND 6: Senior Ellie Post and freshman McKenna Meares each recorded five RBI Tuesday to pace the Tigers' offense in their Class 3 Region B semifinal win.

The top-seeded Tigers (14-4) host William Monroe Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title. With the victory, Brentsville also advances to states for the first time since reaching the semifinals in 2015.

Post finished the game 4 for 4 with two home runs (her eighth and ninth of the season), two doubles and two runs scored. The senior now has 20 career home runs, four short of tying the school record.

Meares was 3 for 4 with one run scored and two doubles.

Taylor Saunders scored three runs and recorded two RBI.

Tea Cornett struck out eight in six innings for the win. She allowed nine hits, four earned runs and two walks.

Host Brentsville led 4-1 after the first inning. They led 8-6 going into the bottom of the sixth when they scored nine runs. Brentsville outhit Goochland 17-6.

WOODBRIDGE 8, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: Jericho Tate homered and finished with four RBI as the top-seeded Vikings (14-5) won their Class 6 Region B semifinal.

Jada Holt added two RBI. Kylie Barbier was 3 for 4. Sarah Medellin, Olivia Clark and Phynixx Roth each had two hits.

Grace Clary struck out seven in seven innings and allowed one run, one walk and four hits.

Woodbridge led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth when it scored five runs.

GIRLS LACROSSE

BATTLEFIELD 17, JOHN CHAMPE 7: The host Bobcats (16-2) won the Class 6 Region B final.

Lucy Shafer led Battlefield with four goals. Grace Patane had 3 goals, Erin Sweeney 3 goals and 1 assist, Callie Curtis 2 goals and 3 draw controls, Rebecca Bartheld 2 goals 1 assist and 9 draw controls, Kendra Harris 2 goals 1 assist and 1 draw control, Natalie Moul 1 goal, 3 assists and 3 draw controls and Gracie Lint 8 saves in goal.

Both teams advance to the state quarterfinals that begin June 3-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

BRENTSVILLE 3, MAGGIE WALKER 1: The top-seeded Tigers (17-0) gave up the game's first goal before Peyton McGovern scored twice unassisted and Madison Fitzpatrick tallied off an assist from Savannah Vonderhaar in the Class 3 Region B semifinals.

Brentsville hosts Meridian Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title. The Tigers also advance to the state quarterfinals June 7.

BASEBALL

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 12, FOREST PARK 8: The host Eagles (23-1) scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to rally past the Bruins in a Class 6 Region B semifinal win.

Forest Park (16-8) led 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth.

Cal Henderson led Freedom with three RBI and Mason Butash and Griffin Burkholder each had two RBI.

Freedom travels to Colgan (23-1) for Thursday's 6 p.m. region final.

Sean Pokorak had two RBI for Forest Park.