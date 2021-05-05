BASEBALL
PATRIOT 10, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Max Ehrhardt recorded three RBIs and two runs scored and walked four times in the Pioneers’ season-opening win Tuesday.
For the game, John Champe issued 17 walks. Patriot’s Mason Balsis also reached base four times on walks.
Starting pitcher Parker Hogge got the win. He pitched 4.1 innings and allowed one earned run, two hits and three walks and struck out two. Brennan Card and Jakob Foster pitched the final 2.2 innings and allowed one hit each.
GIRLS SOCCER
PATRIOT 4, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Nenah Conners scored two goals and Maggie Mockenhaupt and Camille Daniel each had one for the Pioneers (2-0 Cedar Run District, 2-0 overall). Patriot led 3-0 at halftime.
BATTLEFIELD 4, OSBOURN PARK 0: Isabel Kelly scored two goals and Ashley Loundermon, and Isabella Cahall one each for the Bobcats (1-1 Cedar Run District, 1-1 overall ).
GAR-FIELD 8, MANASSAS PARK 0: Alexa Bautista scored three goals, Kaitlyn and Stephanie Reyes two each and Kylee Mitchell one for the Indians (1-1-1).
OTHER SCORES
Freedom 7, Potomac (girls soccer)
Potomac 4, Freedom 0 (boys soccer)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.