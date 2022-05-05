SOFTBALL
OSBOURN PARK 3, PATRIOT 1: Samantha Borrayo tossed a complete-game, one-hitter, while striking out nine and allowing no earned runs over seven innings in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win Wednesday.
Alena Hillyard and Reagan Wolford both hit homers for Osbourn Park (9-1, 12-2) to account for all three of its runs.
BASEBALL
PATRIOT 11, OSBOURN PARK 0: Jordan Capuano threw a complete-game, one-hitter Wednesday and struck out 12 in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District win.
Caleb Ramey, Max Ehrhardt and Mason Balsis each had two hits for Patriot (8-3, 12-5). Ramey added two RBI.
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT 4, HYLTON 2: Visiting John Paul led 4-0 before Hylton (2-15) scored its only two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
BOYS LACROSSE
HYLTON 10, OSBOURN PARK 9: For Osbourn Park, Quentin Davis scored four goals and added two assists, Rowan Potts scored one goal and had two assists, and Carter Lyons had one goal and one assist. Costa Kaloudelis, Samuel Sutton, and Will Potts each scored one goal while Blake Patalu.
