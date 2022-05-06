SOFTBALL
WOODBRIDGE 10, GAR-FIELD 2: Jericho Tate hit two homers and finished the game 2 for 4 with five RBI and two runs scored as the host Vikings improved to 8-0 in the Cardinal District and 9-3 overall.
Tate was also the winning pitcher. She struck out 12 in seven innings and allowed no earned runs, three hits and four walks.
BATTLEFIELD 6, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Aiko Conaway struck out 12 and allowed two runs, three walks and four hits in the seven-inning, complete-game victory.
Trinity Gaither and Lilly Compton each had two hits for Battlefield (9-1 in Cedar Run District, 13-1 overall).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 8, OSBOURN 5: Visiting Freedom-South Riding scored five runs in the top of the fifth to overtake Osbourn (1-9, 7-9) in the eventual Cedar Run District win.
BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 5, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Sammy Michel and Jack Robinson teamed up to throw a one-hit shutout Thursday in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win.
Michel, a freshman left-hander, started and pitched the first six innings. He allowed one hit and three walks and struck out three.
Carson Estridge was 2 for 2 with two RBI and two walks. Battlefield is 10-1 in the district and 15-2 overall.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 10, OSBOURN 0: Luke Proehl and Ryan Marohn combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Eagles’ Cedar Run District win.
Freedom is 10-1 in the district and 14-1 overall. Osbourn falls to 3-7 and 5-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.