BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD 18, FAUQUIER 8: Jackson Baird went 3 for 4 with six RBIs and two runs scored in the Bobcats’ season-opening win at home.
Blagen Pado added three RBIs and three runs scored and four walks. Tucker Williams, Jack Kuzmicki and Carson Estridge each recorded an RBI.
Kyle Zambrana started the game for Battlefield and picked up the win. He struck out four and allowed two hits, two walks and three earned runs in 3.2 innings.
POTOMAC 1, FOREST PARK 0: In another pitcher’s duel for the Panthers (3-0 in Cardinal District, 3-0 overall), Dylan Heil struck out 12 over six innings, while allowing two hits and four walks to earn the victory.
Cody Bosak struck out two in the seventh for the save. Heil scored the game’s lone run off a fielder’s choice by AJ Barlow.
For Forest Park (1-2, 1-2), Nathan Williams struck out 12 and allowed two walks, no earned runs and three hits in seven innings.
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 15, HYLTON 1 (five innings): Colgan (1-1 in Cardinal District, 3-1 overall) scored eight runs in the second inning of Wednesday’s Cardinal District win.
Kendall Bentley had three RBIs and two runs scored after going 2 for 2 from the plate. Morgan Thornton also was 2 for 2 with two RBIs including a home run, Isabella Piacesi was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Madelyn Fillare had two RBIs.
Thornton struck out 13 and allowed three hits, two walks and one run in five innings.
FOREST PARK 19, POTOMAC 5 (five innings): Forest Park’s Jenna Langley threw 4 innings allowing two hits and one run. She struck out 8 batters.
Madisyn Olson, Janel Day, and Kassidy Garvey each had a double in the win, with Olson, and Lexi Murphy collecting 4 RBIs each, and Day batting in 3 runs. Forest Park is now 2-1 overall and in the Cardinal District.
FAUQUIER 2, BATTLEFIELD 1: Fauquier scored both its runs off Skye Corum’s single in the first inning of Wednesday’s non-district victory.
Sage Viar knocked in Battlefield’s lone run.
Lilly Compton took the loss for Battlefield (0-1). She struck out six and gave up two earned runs, one walk and four hits in seven innings.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 19, FAUQUIER 1: Lucy Shafer scored three goals and Natalie Moul had two goals and three draw controls as the Bobcats improved to 4-0 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
OSBOURN 2, UNITY REED 1: Madison Dulany and Addison Dangler each scored goals and Jennifer Zepeda and Nina Nicoletti each had assists for the Eagles (1-1 overall and in Cedar Run District).
BOYS SOCCER
COLGAN 1, GEORGE MASON 1: Colgan is now 1-0-1 after Wednesday’s non-district tie.
