BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 2, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Jefferson Lopez and Xavi Ortiz scored both the Red Wolves’ goals in the first half in a key Cardinal District win on the road Thursday.
Freedom (8-2 in district, 8-2 overall) entered the game in sole possession of first place in the district. Gar-Field is now 7-2-2 in the district and 9-2-2- overall. The Red Wolves play Forest Park Monday.
Other scores
Woodbridge 3, Hylton 0
Colgan 4, Potomac 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Scores
Colgan 9, Potomac 0
Gar-Field 1, Freedom-Woodbridge 0
Woodbridge 1, Hylton 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 17, PATRIOT 3: The Bobcats (7-0, 11-1) wrapped up the Cedar Run District regular-season title Thursday.
Erin Sweeney recorded three goals, two assists and five draw controls, Grace Patane four goals, Kendra Harris three goals and two assists, Lucy Shafer two goals, Rebecca Bartheld 1 goal, 3 assists and 2 draw controls, Averie Cage 2 goals, Callie Curtis 1 goal and 7 draw controls and Natalie Moul 1 goal, 1 assist and 3 draw controls.
Gracie Lint totaled seven saves in goal.
BOYS LACROSSE
OSBOURN PARK 12, OSBOURN 6: For Osbourn Park, Quentin Davis scored five goals and added one assist.
Costa Kaloudelis scored three goals in the fourth quarter, Rowan Potts scored two goals, Samuel Sutton scored one goal, and Thomas Pullen scored his first career varsity goal. Josh Tamakloe added two assists while Alex Azar made 16 saves in goal.
Scores
Patriot 8, Battlefield 6
