COLGAN 8, POTOMAC 2: Connor Knox struck out 12 in a complete-game performance as the Sharks won Thursday’s Cardinal District game. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten. Knox allowed six hits, two earned runs and no walks.
For Colgan (3-0 in district, 4-0 overall), Brandon Cassedy went 3 for 3 with a walk and hit by pitch along with three runs scored, while CJ Faulkenberry went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Brett Renfroe added two hits, two runs scored and one RBI.
For Potomac (3-1, 3-1), Tyler Blake started the game and gave up six earned runs and eight hits in three innings.
HYLTON 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Diego Barrett and Tyler Mitchell combined on a one-hitter and 13 strikeouts over seven innings in the Bulldogs’ Cardinal District win.
Barrett started the game and struck out 12 and allowed one run in 6.2 innings. Mitchell recorded the save.
Mitchell also provided the game-winning run as Hylton improved to 2-1.
For Woodbridge (0-3, 0-3), Ethan Goodbody took the loss. He surrendered three hits and one earned run in five innings and struck out two.
UNITY REED 11, GAR-FIELD 0 (five innings): Zach Rhodes threw a one-hitter for Unity Reed (1-1). Rhodes struck out five and gave up one walk.
Selwyn Rio was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Nash McCarthy was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, Dimitri Gallegos was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and Garrison Obcemea was 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.
BATTLEFIELD 8, OSBOURN PARK 1: Cooper Harris and Kyle Zambrana each homered for Battlefield (1-0 in Cedar Run District, 2-0 overall). Harris finished with three RBIs.
Jackson Baird earned the win. He started the game and struck out six, walked five and allowed no runs or hits in three innings.
