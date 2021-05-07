GIRLS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 25, WOODBRIDGE 14: Jordan Scott, Julia Henry and Ashley Fightmaster each scored for Patriot. Sophia Browning had 5 goals, Sophia Passa scored 7, Chloe Annibell scored 4, Mary Cammas and Malorie Upperman scored 3.
Patriot’s defense limited Woodbridge to four goals in the second half. The Pioneers are now 2-2 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Osbourn 8, Gar-Field 7
George Mason 21, Brentsville 0
Patriot 17, Woodbridge 2 (boys lacrosse)
Battlefield 13, Fauquier 3 (boys lacrosse)
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 8, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Colgan got two goals from Mia Arevalo-Delcid and one each from Cassandra Villafan, Samantha Deguzman, Anna Simmons, Kirsten Shulsky, Olivia Becker and Madison Watt.
The Sharks also got 3 assists from Samantha Deguzman and one apiece from Arevalo-Delcid and Alyssa Deguzman in a dominant midfield performance.
Goalkeepers Grace Damato and Ella Buettner combined for the shutout as Colgan improved to 2-0 overall.
OTHER SCORES
Central-Woodstock 4, Manassas Park 0
Hylton 1, Gar-Field 1 (boys soccer)
Unity Reed 2, Osbourn Park 1 (boys soccer)
