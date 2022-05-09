GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 4, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Lilly Lovell opened the scoring and Hanna Asanovich had the second goal to put Battlefield up 2-0 at halftime in Friday’s Cedar Run District game.
Ashley Loundermon recorded a goal early in the 2nd half to put Battlefield up 3-0.
John Champe scored 2 goals shortly after to make it 3-2. Cammi Beckmeyer scored to make the final score 4-2.
Battlefield improves their record to 8-2 in district play and 9-3 overall. John Champe (7-1-1, 8-2-1) lost for the first time in district play this season.
Other scores
Patriot 7, Gainesville 0
BOYS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 4, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Adam Sadiq, Yazan Yaghmmour (2) and Danis Jacevic scored for the Bobcats (9-1-2 in the Cedar Run District, 11-2-2 overall).
Carter Cramp, Amari Benjamin, Luke Smith and Sadiq had assists. Dylan Rose and Luke Boggess split time in goal for the shutout.
PATRIOT 9, GAINESVILLE 1: AJ Schuetz scored the Pioneers’ first four goals.
Jonny Canales, Rodney Williams (two), Anthony Cuzmar and Diego Vargas also scored for Patriot (8-3-1, 9-4-1) in the Cedar Run District win.
Danny Spittles, Williams, Joseph Ventura, Jake Gibson, Canales, Schuetz and Evan Davisson had assists.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 3, OSBOURN PARK 2: Osbourn Park goals were scored by Jorge Alvarez and Patrick Dunbar.
Freedom-South Riding’s goals were from an own goal and two penalty kicks. OP is now 5-4-3 in the Cedar Run District and 7-4-3 overall.
Other scores
Osbourn 2, Unity Reed 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.