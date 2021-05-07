WOODBRIDGE 10, HYLTON 9: The Vikings (3-0 in Cardinal District, 3-0 overall) broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth when Hailey Johnson homered on her first pitch of her at-bat to bring in two runs.
Kylie Barbier also homered for Woodbridge to finish the game with three RBIs.
Ari Prymak was 3 for 5 with one run scored and four RBIs. Jada Holt had two RBIs.
For Hylton (1-2, 1-2), Trinity Mizelle was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored and Aubrey Matice was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
OSBOURN PARK 4, BATTLEFIELD 3: Cassie Mills and Madison Brewer each recorded two RBIs for Osbourn Park (1-0 in Cedar Run District, 1-1 overall).
Alena Hillyard got the win. She struck out six and gave up 10 hits, one earned run and two walks in seven innings.
Casey Sneath and Kaleigh Hargis each had two hits for Battlefield (0-1, 0-2). Madison Johnson and Trinity Gaither each had an RBI.
COLGAN 14, POTOMAC 0 (five innings): Morgan Thornton and Izzy Adame each had four RBIs. Thornton finished the game 2 for 4 with one run scored and Adame was 1 for 2 with one run scored.
Hannah Bassett picked up the win. She struck out five and gave up one hit and four walks in five innings. Colgan is now 2-1 in the Cardinal District and 4-1 overall.
GAR-FIELD 9, UNITY REED 8: Freshman pitcher Amaya McPherson had 12 strikeouts through 7 innings to record her first win in her high school career. She had 4 at-bats and was 4 for 4 on base. She had a single, earned a base on an infield error and walked the other two times. She also scored two runs.
Jade Weiggands went 1 for 3 with a 2- run homer. She walked in the fourth inning and scored two runs.
Gar-Field is now 1-3 overall.
