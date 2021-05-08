BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 3, BATTLEFIELD 1: Danny Ramirez scored two goals with one assisted by Cooper Noseworthy for Osbourn (2-0 in Cedar Run District and overall).
Erith Garcia also scored unassisted. The Eagles got a strong performance in the goal by Jonathan Flores and defensively by Cristian Lopez, Diego Lucero, Angel Rivas and Luis Garcia.
OTHER SCORES
George Mason 3, Brentsville 0
John Champe 2, Osbourn Park 1
Patriot 3, Unity Reed 2 (OT)
GIRLS SOCCER
BRENTSVILLE 6, GEORGE MASON 0: Madison Fitzpatrick scored four goals and Payton McGovern and Maddie Howells one each. McGovern added three assists for Brentsville (1-0 in Class 3 Northwestern District, 3-1 overall).
Grace Walker and Mia Brown each had two saves in goal.
OSBOURN PARK 2, JOHN CHAMPE 1: Jazmin Jackson converted a penalty kick and Oluoma Ekoh scored off an assist Mallory Harmison in the Yellow Jackets’ Cedar Run District win. OP is 2-1 overall and in the district.
BATTLEFIELD 8, OSBOURN 0: Goals were scored by Anna Tekampe (3), Isabel Kelly (2), Taylor Beckmeyer, Isabella Cahall and Logan Davis Assists: Ashley Loundermon (2), Noelle O'Hara (2), Beckmeyer, McKenna Kolasch, Lilly Lovell, Tatyana Thompson.
In goal, Lyndsie Clough made two saves for Battlefield. Morgan Shively split time in goal but did not record any saves. Battlefield is now 2-1 overall and in the Cedar Run District.
OTHER SCORES
Patriot 8, Unity Reed 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLGAN 20, WOODBRIDGE 3: For Woodbridge, Kara Trullender had 3 goals 4 draw controls, Ella Creagh 2 assists, MacKenzie Burke 1 assist, Alicia Ober 6 ground balls and Neveah Diamond 9 saves.
