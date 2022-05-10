BASEBALL
GAR-FIELD 6, WOODBRIDGE 4: The visiting Red Wolves broke a 1-1 first-inning tie with three runs in the top of the second. They added two more runs in the fifth in winning their first Cardinal District game of the season Monday.
Ryheam Mack was 1 for 1 with two RBI scored off a home run in the second inning for Gar-Field (1-6, 4-12-1). Anderson Carranza added two RBI.
Rahsaan Mack was the winning pitcher. He tossed 6.2 innings as the starter, allowing two earned runs, nine hits and five walks and striking out six. Rahsaan was also 2 for 3 with one RBI.
COLGAN 12, POTOMAC 0: Brandon Cassedy, Carter Newman and Evan Blanchard each had three RBI as the visiting Sharks improved to 8-0 in the Cardinal District and 17-1 overall.
Brent Renfrow struck out 11 and allowed two walks and three hits in five innings for the win.
OSBOURN 7, UNITY REED 6: Matt Hollar was 2 for 4 with three RBI, Brayden Weeks 2 for 3 with two RBI, Matthew Haugh was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Tyler Husband 2 for 3.
Husband was the winning pitcher. He pitched the first 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits, one earned run and two walks and struck out seven. Osbourn is now 4-7 in the Cedar Run District and 6-11 overall.
BATTLEFIELD 13, JOHN CHAMPE 0: J.P. Williams was 3 for 3 with four RBI and a home run and Carson Cho added three RBI in the Bobcats’ Cedar Run District win at home.
Carson Estridge pitched the first two innings of the five-inning game to earn the win. He allowed Battlefield’s two hits, while striking out five. Ethan Owen struck out two in the next two innings and Jack Robinson closed the game out by retiring the side in the fifth inning.
Battlefield is 11-1 in the district and 16-2 overall.
PATRIOT 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Parker Hogge struck out eight in five innings, while allowing one hit and one walk to secure the win in the Pioneers’ Cedar Run District victory.
Aaron Kanefsky and Nathan Bishop each pitched an inning, striking out a combined four to close out the game.
Ryan Fyvie led Patriot (9-3, 13-5) with two RBI.
BRENTSVILLE 13, LIGHTRIDGE 1: Benjy Cardone recorded four RBI and Danny Farrell three in the Tigers’ non-district win on the road.
JJ Hand was the winning pitcher. He struck out three and gave up four hits, one run and two walks in four innings. Brentsville is 10-4.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, HYLTON 7: The visiting Wildcats scored two runs in the top of the eighth in Monday’s non-district win.
Tyler Bassett and Moises Perez each had two RBI for Hylton (2-16).
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 8, OSBOURN PARK 1: Freedom’s four pitchers recorded a combined 15 strikeouts and allowed three hits. The Eagles are now 11-1 in the Cedar Run District and 15-1 overall.
Osbourn Park falls to 5-7 in the district and 8-10 overall.
SOFTBALL
COLGAN 5, POTOMAC 2: The visiting Sharks scored one run in the top of the second and another in the third to break a 2-2 first-inning tie en route to the Cardinal District win.
Ava Johns struck out 12 for Colgan and allowed two walks, five hits and two runs in seven innings.
Keyonce Ewell led the Sharks (6-2, 8-7) with two RBI.
OSBOURN 20, SETON 3: The host Eagles scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first of Monday’s non-district win.
Carleigh Ruffner was 3 for 3 with three RBI, three runs scored and two walks. Lauren Fawley, Erika Stewart and Makenzie Skerman each had two RBI for Osbourn (8-9).
Other scores
Mountain View 22, Hylton 2
