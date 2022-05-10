BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 5, FOREST PARK 2: The host Red Wolves clinched the Cardinal District regular-season title along with the top seed in the district tournament and the Class 6 Region B tournament following Monday’s win.
Bryan Galvan and Jefferson Lopez led Gar-Field’s offense, scoring two goals apiece in each half. Benji Velasquez recorded Gar-Field’s other goal off a free kick.
Xavi Ortiz added two assists.
Gar-Field (8-2-2 in district, 10-2-2 overall) finishes out the regular season Thursday at home against Park View-Sterling.
For Forest Park (4-3-4, 5-5-4), Eddy Ruiz scored the first goal in the first half then Jayden Ansah scored in the second half with Mikey Eberle getting the assist.
The Red Wolves entered Monday’s game in first place based on the district’s point system which awards three points for a district win, two points for a scored tie and one point for a scoreless tie. The Red Wolves were four points up on Freedom-Woodbridge before Monday's outcome.
Freedom (8-3, 8-3) lost 5-3 Monday to Hylton. Muhammad Dainkeh, Angel Chavez and Gio Garcilazo scored for Freedom. Abdul Kamara and Chavez had assists.
COLGAN 1, WOODBRIDGE 0: Luke Perry scored the game’s lone goal. Colgan is now 6-3-2 in the Cardinal District and 7-5-2 overall.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 4, WOODBRIDGE 0: In their first game back since helping El Salvador reach the final eight of the Concacaf U-17 Women's World Cup, Mia Arevalo-Delcid scored two goals for the Sharks and Cassie Villafan one.
Alyssa DeGuzman recorded the other goal for Colgan (11-0 in the Cardinal District, 13-1-1 overall). The win gave the Sharks the Cardinal District title along with the top seed in the district tournament and the Class 6 Region B Tournament.
Other scores
Forest Park 3, Hylton 0
