Maya Bravo fits right in as a member of Patriot's football team

Maya Bravo stands off to the side of the Patriot High School football field posing for a photo when out of nowhere a swarm of male bodies dressed in pads and helmets break from practice, rush over and surround her.

Bravo smiles at their arrival. What may seem sudden to others is normal to her. She’s experienced this scene before.

“I take a lot of pictures with them,” Bravo said.

The 17-year-old senior is the type of person who is comfortable in various surroundings. And she makes others feel the same way.

She’s a 4.0 student. A regional singles and doubles champion for the Pioneers’ tennis team. She participates in at least seven clubs. And she practices with her club soccer team in the evening.

Now add football to the mix. Sound like a lot? Not for someone as driven, focused and popular as Bravo.

Although she doesn’t play as much as the Pioneers’ back-up kicker senior starter Anthony Portorreal-Cuzmar, Bravo has earned a spot on a team looking to post its first unbeaten regular season in school history.

She’s no novelty and is such a fan favorite that during home games, her peers will start chanting “We want Maya.”

When asked to kick, she’s delivered, going 4 for 4 in her extra point attempts. Bravo is also spot on with her pooch kicks. An approach Patriot likes all its kickers to take, Bravo’s goal is to boot the ball high so a member of the receiving team other than the returners are forced to pick up the ball from the 30-yard line.

In other words, she fits right in.

“We feel comfortable that if [Portorreal-Cuzmar] is banged up or injured, she can get the job done,” Patriot head coach Sean Finnerty said. “I’m not sure how many teams have a good backup like that.”

If there’s one area she needs to work on, it’s remembering to immediately leave the field following her kickoff so she isn’t hurt on a return. She’s working on this, but it’s hard. Bravo is a competitor who wants to make sure she’s accomplished her task right to the end.

“I’m the kicker and I need to see what happens,” Bravo said. “If the job isn’t done yet, I need to see it out.”

Her presence benefits the team in other ways. Finnerty said the boys are better behaved around her. And longtime friend and teammate Gabe Bigbee said Bravo raises the level of awareness on the field.

“On the kickoffs, we go harder,” Bigbee said. “It’s not our mission to protect her, but protection is involved. It’s our duty to make sure she’s OK.”

Bravo could have left the team after Portorreal-Cuzmar became the Pioneers’ primary kicker. But she’s the type of person who sees things through no matter the challenge.

At the start of the preseason, Bravo was the only kicker until Portorreal-Cuzmar joined the team later.

Bravo knew Portorreal-Cuzmar planned to play football in the hopes of kicking in college. She also had a previously scheduled family trip to Denmark where her mother’s family is from. While she was gone during the preseason, Portorreal-Cuzmar secured the top kicking spot due primarily to his stronger leg that gives him more range to kick further.

Bravo understood the decision. And she supports Portorreal-Cuzmar’s desire to kick at the next level. But Bravo concedes only so much. She is just as accurate and consistent as Portorreal-Cuzmar. The only thing she lacked was the physical strength of her male counterpart.

“I’m still in a good position to be useful,” Bravo said.

In her kicking debut, Bravo was 2 for 2 in extra-point attempts Sept. 23 in Patriot’s 56-0 win at Osbourn Park. The Pioneers also recovered a fumble on one of her kickoffs. Senior offensive lineman Cole Surber, a 6-foot-6 University of Virginia commitment, made the 5-foot-5 Bravo feel extra special when he held her up after Bravo’s second point after. Bravo joked about the moment, saying it was the tallest she’d ever been in her life.

“I consider her part of the family,” Surber said. “She always brings an extra little bit of joy to the practice and the games every time she goes in. It’s just been a fun time having her on the team.”

IMG_0767.jpg Patriot's Maya Bravo warms up before the Pioneers' homecoming game Oct. 7, 2022 against Unity Reed.

In her next outing, Bravo felt more nervous. In a rare display of assertiveness, Bravo asked Finnerty if she could at least do kickoffs against Gainesville in Patriot’s third home game. Finnerty agreed. But when her moment came, Bravo lined up incorrectly for the kick. Instead of stepping back at an angle, Bravo had stepped straight back.

Realizing her mistake, she redid her steps and then booted the ball. The student section, filled with many of her friends, cheered her on.

“It was a good kick,” Bravo said. “I was very happy. No wind. It was perfect … I knew what I was doing.”

Bravo agreed to initially try football at the urging of Bigbee and Danny Spittles, Patriot’s starting kicker for the 2021 season.

Bigbee knew Bravo could kick a soccer ball after watching some of her games. But then he and Spittles saw Bravo casually kicking a football during practices while coaching her on a powderpuff football team last spring. They both took note and asked her to consider coming out for the football team.

With Spittles graduating, the Pioneers needed another kicker. Bravo, who will play soccer for Division III Rochester (NY), was intrigued by the possibility.

Based on what he’d seen, Bigbee felt comfortable going to Finnerty to ask him to evaluate her. Finnerty watched her do a few kicks and she had a spot.

“If she’s this good messing around kicking a football, the more you work the better you will get,” Bigbee said.

During the summer, Spittles, Bigbee, Bravo and Bravo’s twin sister Iben worked out together a couple times a week at Gainesville Middle School. Spittles trained Bravo on the intricacies of kicking.

Bravo’s biggest concern was whether she’d have time to even play football this fall. Maintaining her full and rigorous course load took priority. She also trained with her FC Virginia soccer team in the evenings.

By budgeting her time to balance her various activities, Bravo made it work. In fact, she recently wrote a paper about time management for school.

If Bravo needs to attend one of her clubs before football practice, she prepares by first changing into her practice clothes. Once her meeting ends, Bravo returns to the locker room to put on her pads and helmet and heads to practice.

Once practice ends, she travels to the Evergreen Sports Complex in Loudoun County to train with FC Virginia starting at 6:30 p.m. In between, she has enough time to run by her Lake Manassas home for a sandwich.

After soccer practice, she’s back home at 8:40 p.m. showers and then does a little homework before going to bed. There’s no need for her to stay up too late since she did most of her work at school. Then it’s up again the next morning. Bravo is out the door at 7 and ready to roll with no regrets.

“I don’t have time to waste time,” Bravo said.