Peyton Jones scored 14 points and Zoraida Icabalceta 12 Friday as host Meridian defeated Brentsville 67-22 in the Class 3 Region B girls basketball final.
Icabalceta, a senior heading to Ithaca College, converted four of the Mustangs’ eight 3-pointers along with scoring her 1,000th career point.
The defending state champions (22-1) led 37-15 at halftime.
Alden Yergey led Brentsville (17-4) with 12 points.
Both teams advance to the state quarterfinals.
