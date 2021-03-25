On the night of the Jan. 21 Major League Soccer Draft, agent Mike Stenkowski called Michael Edwards with a proposal.
After trying to figure out Edwards’ next destination, Stenkowski informed his client the Colorado Rapids wanted to sign the Woodbridge native.
“Do you want to do this?” Stenkowski asked Edwards.
Edwards, who was in Germany watching TV at the time, expected to hear from Stenkowski about signing with someone from MLS, not just Colorado. The only question was who. Now he knew.
Administrative details remained. D.C. United, who owned Edwards’ MLS rights, had to agree to trade Edwards to Colorado. But a framework was in place and that’s all Edwards needed to hear. His desire for the chance to compete with a first-division pro soccer team had come to fruition.
Yes, Edwards told his agent, he wanted to join the Rapids.
Colorado made the decision official March 4 when it announced it had acquired Edwards from D.C. United in exchange for $75,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money. Edwards signed a two-year homegrown player contract with Colorado with a club option for an additional two years.
He could hardly contain his enthusiasm.
“I have not felt like this in a long time,” Edwards said. “I’m excited. I’m motivated to get a shot.”
The 6-foot-3, 176-pound defender began his professional soccer career with Wolfsburg in Germany and most recently was with the club’s second team in the German fourth division.
Near the end of 2020, though, Edwards contacted Stenkowski to explore possibilities about competing for another team.
Wolfsburg discussed signing Edwards to an extension since his original contract expired in June of 2021. But there was no guarantee of a first-division opportunity. Wolfsburg had also signed other center backs to the first team.
“I felt like it was time for me to move on,” said Edwards, who was only with the first-division team for training sessions.
MLS provided the chance to compete for a first-division team, Edwards said. But D.C. United had the final say on any MLS-related move since Edwards still was under their control as a former member of the club's youth academy.
Edwards said D.C. United expressed interest in keeping him, but the team was still searching for a head coach at the time and wanted that person’s thoughts on roster decisions.
Edwards instead turned his attention toward Colorado. With the Rapids’ emphasis on implementing a youth movement, Edwards’ decision made sense. Edwards was one of four homegrown players signed by the club.
“We just feel he has all the attributes that you want to see in a modern-day center back,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP & General Manager. “He’s athletic. He’s strong. He’s good in possession, reads the game well. He’s always on the front foot, looking to jump lanes and get things started. I think he’s got a really bright future ahead of him.”
Edwards also felt comfortable with Colorado since Stenkowski represents at least five players on the Rapids’ roster, including Andre Shinyashiki and two other home-grown players, Cole Bassett and Sam Vines.
“I was super open coming to Colorado,” Edwards said. “They have a lot of young guys who are there and getting minutes with the first team.”
The Rapids’ regular-season schedule begins April 17 against FC Dallas. Edwards and his teammates are currently training in Arizona.
Edwards has no regrets about beginning his pro career in Germany in the fall of 2018 as a 17-year-old instead of pursuing his other two options at the time: committing to the University of Pittsburgh or accepting D.C. United’s offer to play for its affiliate Loudoun United.
Edwards signed with Wolfsburg that December with the desire to gain valuable experience playing overseas. Edwards believes that occurred. He’s also open to returning to Europe at some point in the future.
“I learned a lot,” Edwards said. “It was tough being away from my family, but it was definitely the right move. I grew as a person and matured.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.