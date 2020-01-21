Prince William County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday afternoon saying Mike Colangelo will remain as Colgan’s head baseball coach.
The statement reads:
“Prince William County Public Schools received and investigated a complaint that coach, Michael Colangelo, was in violation of the School Board’s Conflict of Interest Policy adopted in May 2019.
Upon appeal by Mr. Colangelo, and review of all the circumstances, it would appear that Mr. Colangelo inadvertently violated the spirit of the new policy. Mr. Colangelo has committed to avoid any future violation and to assist Prince William County Schools in implementing the policy by supporting the education of other coaches on the Conflict of Interest Policy.
For these reasons, and because it is in the best interest of our students that Coach Colangelo return to Colgan High School, his appeal has been granted and he will be issued a contract as head baseball coach for the season. Coach Colangelo has agreed to the release of this statement and his cooperation in resolving this matter is appreciated.”
Colangelo was informed Dec. 19 that his coaching contract for this upcoming season would not be renewed by Prince William County Public Schools for a violation of the school division’s conflict of interest policy.
Colangelo was asked to speak at Battlefield and Forest Park high schools about his baseball camps. He did so in October as an owner of Colangelo Baseball, not as Colgan’s baseball coach.
Colangelo wanted his job back at Colgan and drew plenty of support from his players and parents who planned to address the issue at the school board’s meeting Wednesday night.
The high school baseball season begins Monday, Feb. 24 with the first day of tryouts.
