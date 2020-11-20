The Milwaukee Brewers added Hylton High School graduate Alec Bettinger to its 40-man roster Friday.
The move means Bettinger is off-limits for the Rule 5 draft Dec. 10. MLB teams had until Nov. 20th at 6 p.m. to add players to its 40-man roster and protect them from selection in the Rule 5 draft.
The Rule 5 draft allows MLB teams to select non 40-man roster players from other teams. If a team selects a player in the draft they must pay the other club $100,000.
Milwaukee drafted Bettinger in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB amateur draft out of the University of Virginia.
Bettinger has developed into one of the top 30 prospects in the Brewers’ organization.
In 2019, Bettinger led Double-A Biloxi in innings pitched (146.1) and strikeouts (157), increased his strikeout rate to 9.68 per nine innings and lowered his walk rate to 2.16. He was 5-7 overall with a 3.44 ERA in 26 starts. He finished second in the Southern League in innings pitched and strikeouts.
He was in line to start the season at Triple-A San Antonio before the pandemic cancelled the minor-league season.
The Brewers added Bettinger to their 60-man player pool in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.