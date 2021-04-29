Hylton High School graduate Alec Bettinger is headed to the major leagues.
The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted the right-handed pitcher from their alternate site in Appleton (WI). Bettinger is expected to take a spot in the bullpen. Milwaukee hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday.
Bettinger is the third Hylton graduate to reach the majors and, in a Prince William County first, the second from the same team. He and fellow pitcher Andre Scrubb graduated from Hylton in 2013.
Scrubb made his MLB debut July 28, 2020 with the Houston Astros.
Overall, Bettinger is the eighth Prince William County public high school graduate to reach the majors.
Bettinger has been in the Brewers’ plans since they opted to protect him last November from the Rule 5 Draft by placing him on their 40-man roster.
Bettinger did not pitch during any spring training games as he dealt with a right elbow injury.
A 10th-round pick by Milwaukee out of the University of Virginia in the 2017 MLB Draft, Bettinger had a breakout season in 2019 when he led Double-A Biloxi in innings pitched (146.1) and strikeouts (157), increased his strikeout rate to 9.68 per nine innings and lowered his walk rate to 2.16. He was 5-7 overall with a 3.44 ERA in a Southern League-leading 26 starts. He finished second in the Southern League in innings pitched and strikeouts as well.
With the pandemic cancelling the minor-league season in 2020, Milwaukee added Bettinger to its 60-man player pool last August.
